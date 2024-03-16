Pakistani man killed, wife, daughter injured in Germany knife attack

In a horrific incident, a Pakistan man was killed and his wife and daughter sustained injuries in a knife attack in Germany, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ulm city of Germany where a mentally ill German entered the house of a Pakistani-born family and stabbed Fahimuddin, 58, with a knife.

However, the wife and 13-year-old daughter of Faheem sustained serious injuries, whereas his two daughters saved their lives after hiding from the psychotic attacker.

Moreover, the police arrived at the site of incident and shot the attacker dead on the spot. The dead body and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

According to sources within the family, the dead body of Fahimuddin will be brought back to Karachi tonight for funeral prayers, burial.

Last year, a Pakistani-American Dr Talat Jehan Khan was stabbed to death in her apartment in the US state of Texas.

According to US media reports, the 52-year-old Pakistani-American child specialist was stabbed by 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich.

The culprit who allegedly stabbed Dr Talat Jehan Khan multiple time was arrested by the US police.

In a separate incident, a Pakistani petrol station attendant was stabbed to death during an “absolutely horrific” crime spree in Australia with counter-terror police investigating.

The 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds late Thursday after allegedly being attacked by two boys, aged 15 and 16.

Police believe the pair, from Queanbeyan where the petrol station was located, went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach, hitting a third with a tyre iron and a fourth with a beer bottle.

The two teens were arrested after being chased by New South Wales state police into the Australian Capital Territory.