28 Pakistani prisoners released by Saudi Arabia reach Lahore

LAHORE: 28 more prisoners released by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday have reached Lahore, ARY News reported.

The released Pakistanis boarded the Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, marking the series of prisoner release bids by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistanis have been brought back to the country at the government’s expense. Seven of the released prisoners belong to the district Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hayyatullah, Zahid Khan, Rahimullah, Imran Khan, Ghulam Khan, Muhammad Ismail and Ubdellah belong to Mohmand district. Other released prisoners namely Satraj Khan belongs to Lower Dir, Muhammad Zubair, Sialkot, Rahmat Shah and Shabir Shah, Swat.

Safdullah and Nihar Ahmed belong to Charsadda, Ikramullah Shah hails from Hangu, Izat Khan, Mardan and Syed Muhammad belong to Peshawar.

Just late last month, on July 20, 65 prisoners were released and landed in Islamabad as well, as the efforts bore fruits.

It was reported last month that, attributed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, that 62 Pakistani prisoners were brought back to the country from Saudi Arabia following his instructions before the Eidul Azha festival.

62 Pakistani prisoners brought back from KSA on my instructions: PM

In a Twitter message, the premier had said that on his instructions, funds were arranged and a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from Saudi Arabia today so they could be back with their families for Eid.

He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government committed to the Pakistanis to helping the nationals in prisons abroad and assisting in their return to the country.

PM Khan had also shared the photos of the Pakistani prisoners on their return to the country from Saudi Arabia.