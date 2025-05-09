Pakistani radars ‘constantly’ monitoring Indian drones, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s air defense systems are continuously monitoring Indian drones, with the capability to track even small unmanned aerial vehicles, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that all drones entering Pakistani airspace are constantly observed on radar, and operational protocols are in place to neutralize them, in civilian areas or near commercial flight paths.

Security sources said that six Indian drones, identified as Israeli-made Harop, were destroyed in Vehari, Pakpattan, and Okara. One drone was shot down in Vehari, one in Pakpattan, and four in Okara, taking the total number of destroyed drone to 35.

The successful tracking and destruction of Harop drones underscore the strength of Pakistan’s military infrastructure, which continues to thwart hostile Indian incursions effectively.

Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Atta Tarar also said that the Air Defence of Pakistan has successfully shot down another drone in Bahawalnagar.

In a post on X, Attaullah Tarar said, “Pakistan Air Defence has successfully shot down another Harop drone in Bahawalnagar. Alhamdulillah.”

It is worth mentioning here that security sources have also categorically rejected reports in the Indian media alleging Pakistani attacks on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming them as white lies aimed at misleading the international community.

The false narratives are being spread to create the impression that Pakistan has launched an assault on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“These fabricated stories are designed to provide India with a pretext to continue its aggression against Pakistan,” the sources said

They added that the reports lack any truth and are entirely baseless.

“There is no credibility to these concocted claims,” they added, accusing India of using disinformation to justify its recent military misadventure, including missile and drone strikes on Pakistani territory

In a phone call with United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan reserves right to act in its self defence in response to Indian misadventure

In the discussion with the US Secretary of State, who serves as the principal advisor to US President Donald Trump, on all foreign affairs matters, the prime minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone attacks, which resulted in 31 civilian deaths, 57 injuries, and significant damage to civilian infrastructure, as stated in a press release from the PM House Press Wing.

He stressed that India’s actions infringed upon Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, severely threatening peace and stability in South Asia.