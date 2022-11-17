Rupee falls further against US dollar as political woes persist

KARACHI: The US dollar continued its upward trend against the rupee for the fifth consecutive session amid the country’s growing political instability, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar surged by 9 paisas against the local currency in the intraday trade in the interbank. The greenback is trading at 222.50.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 227 to 229, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee finished at 221.91 the other day.

