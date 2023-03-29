Pakistani rupee loses ground against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee slide against US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency lost Rs0.36 against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs283.92.

Yesterday, the local currency closed at Rs283.55 in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), selling rate of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 286.50.

Earlier, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) registered a minor gain against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The local unit gained Re0.03 against the greenback to close at Rs283.55 in the interbank market. The greenback had closed at Rs283.58 a day earlier.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285.2 and Rs 287 respectively.

