Rupee recovers against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 47 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at Rs165.81 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 47 paisas over the previous close of Rs166.28.

The US dollar jumped to an 11-month high against the rupee the other day as it saw an increase of Rs1 in the interbank and was traded at Rs166.20.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.