Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar

KARACHI: The rupee on Friday continued its losing streak in the interbank against US dollar after it shed Rs0.45 at the beginning of the day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, the US dollar traded at Rs187.42 in the interbank on Friday morning, going up by Rs0.45 from the previous day. The forex dealers further shared that the US dollar is trading over Rs188 in the open market.

After recording an upward march against US dollar following the success of no-trust move and the formation of new coalition government, the US dollar continued its flight on Thursday after the greenback gained Rs0.18 at the start of the day against rupee in interbank.



The greenback traded at 187.10 in the interbank after it jumped by Rs0.18 in the interbank. In the open market, the US dollar is trading at over Rs188.

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 17.05 billion as of April 16, 2022. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/AxEUhFYQ6w — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 21, 2022

