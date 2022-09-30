Rupee strengthens against dollar in interbank

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continued to recover in the interbank, extending its gains against the US dollar for the sixth consecutive session, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the local currency was changing hands at Rs228.50 per dollar after gaining Rs1.63 during intraday trading in interbank.

Meanwhile, the greenback was being traded at Rs227 to Rs229 in the open market, the association added. The rupee has been recovering for the sixth consecutive session after falling close to an all-time low of Rs239.94 on Sept 22.

A day earlier, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward trend, gaining Rs2.45 against US dollar in the interbank market. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs229.95 per dollar after appreciating 1.08 percent.

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said strengthening of rupee value would be his top priority and no one would be allowed to do manipulation in the exchange rate.

