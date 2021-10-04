Rupee’s slide continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by 32 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on the first trading day of the week on Monday.

According to forex dealers, the local unit closed at Rs170.80 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 32 paisas over the previous close 170.48.

On Sept 29, the United States dollar surged to a historic high in Pakistan’s open market as it traded above the Rs172 mark after gaining Rs0.20 over the bleeding rupee.

In the past four months alone, the dollar value has jumped Rs18 as on May 7, it stood Rs152.28.

