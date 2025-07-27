web analytics
Pakistani sesame exports to China surge 300pc in first half of 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s sesame seed exports to China soared in the first half of 2025, recording a staggering 300 per cent year-on-year increase in value, according to Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

Ghulam Qadir highlighted that from January to June 2025, Pakistan exported 46,029,511 kilograms of sesame seeds to China, generating $57.44 million in revenue.

This marks a substantial leap from the same period in 2024, when exports totalled 8,608,260 kilograms worth $14.39 million.

The remarkable growth is attributed to both a significant rise in export volume and a competitive pricing strategy. While the average price per kilogram was $1.67 in H1 2024, it dropped to $1.24 in H1 2025, making Pakistani sesame more attractive in the Chinese market.

“This exceptional growth underscores the successful efforts to enhance market access and the strong demand in China for quality Pakistani agricultural products,” said Ghulam Qadir. “The significant increase in volume demonstrates Pakistan’s growing capacity as a reliable supplier.”

During this period, Pakistan ranked as the fourth-largest sesame supplier to China.

Read more: Pakistan’s cement exports increase 23.74% in FY 2025

The top suppliers were: Niger: 348,175,624 kg worth $471.53 million (Avg: $1.35/kg); Togo: 113,331,626 kg worth $166.92 million (Avg: $1.47/kg); Ethiopia: 64,989,410 kg worth $106.72 million (Avg: $1.64/kg); Pakistan: 46,029,511 kg worth $57.44 million (Avg: $1.24/kg).

Exporters told CEN that Pakistan’s notably lower average price per kilogram compared to its African competitors played a key role in capturing increased market share. They also noted that more Pakistani farmers are now cultivating sesame, reflecting growing confidence and opportunity in the sector.

The surge is seen as a positive outcome of enhanced bilateral trade facilitation and further solidifies Pakistan’s position in China’s diversified sesame import market.

