Pakistani students being abducted in Turkiye, videos surface

The activities of a gang of human traffickers involved in abducting and extorting Pakistani students in Turkiye have been unearthed following the surfacing of videos, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A Pakistani student namely Noman Altaf, 17, from Khanewal was allegedly abducted in Turkiye. The gang abducted Noman by offering him to transfer to Europe and Athens for a better future and later received extortion from his family.

Eight more students from Pakistan have faced the same trouble who went to Turkiye for academic purposes. The victims have been abducted and tortured by the abductors in Turkiye. The abductors sent their videos to demand extortion from their families.

Pakistani officials advised the students in Turkiye to focus on their studies and never pay attention to the offers of any gang to avoid facing such a situation.

Earlier in November, a Pakistani citizen namely Muhammad Khalil had allegedly been abducted by unidentified men in Iran’s capital Tehran during a business visit.

He said that the family wrote a letter to the Foreign Office (FO) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to recover Muhammad Khalil after his abduction in Iran.

