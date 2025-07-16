Pakistanis deprived of relief as petroleum margins increased

Despite fluctuations in global oil prices, the Pakistanis continue to be denied complete relief due to increased margins on petroleum products.

According to official documents, the freight and distribution margins on petrol and diesel have been significantly raised.

The delivery margin on petrol has been increased by Rs3.95 per liter, while the freight margin has jumped from Rs2.09 to Rs6.04 per liter.

Similarly, the delivery margin on diesel has been raised by Rs1.93 per liter, with its freight margin going up from Rs6.96 to Rs8.89 per liter.

The cumulative burden of taxes, duties, and margins on petrol now stands at Rs103.42 per liter, while diesel carries a total burden of Rs97.56 per liter. The Climate Support Levy has been set at Rs2.50 per liter for both fuels.

Petroleum Levy on petrol is recorded at Rs75.52 per liter, while the freight margin is Rs8.89 and the distributor margin is Rs7.87 per liter. Consumers are also being charged Rs8.64 per liter in dealer margins on petrol.

In the case of high-speed diesel, the petroleum levy is Rs74.51 per liter. The freight margin is Rs6.04, distributor margin Rs7.87, and dealer margin Rs8.64 per liter.

Interestingly, the sales tax rate on both petrol and diesel remains at zero percent. Previously, the total burden of taxes, duties, and margins on petrol stood at Rs101.49 per liter, while for high-speed diesel it was Rs95.74 per liter.