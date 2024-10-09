Pakistanis evacuated from Lebanon arrive in Karachi

KARACHI: A special flight carrying seventy Pakistani citizens, evacuated from Lebanon, arrived in Karachi on Wednesday morning.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and provincial minister Ikramullah Dharejo welcomed Pakistanis at the airport.

According to Foreign Office, the Pakistani nationals were repatriated from Lebanon who travelled to Damascus, Syria by road before being airlifted to Pakistan. Four Pakistanis from Syria are also among them.

Their security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassies in Lebanon and Syria to ensure smooth evacuation through Lebanon.

Following the expansion of Israeli aggression in Lebanon, the Pakistan government decided to rehabilitate its citizens for their safety.

Earlier, the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) granted permission for a special flight by Cham Wings Airlines to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon.

An Airbus A320 would be used to transport total 180 Pakistanis from Lebanon back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours, it was reported.

The sources also revealed that the DGCAA has informed the Pakistani ambassador in Lebanon about the flight arrangement, ensuring coordinated efforts for the repatriation.