56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka return home today

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-six Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka will return home today (Sunday).

A chartered flight has left for Sri Lanka to bring the Pakistani prisoners back.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been in communication with Sri Lankan authorities for the past three months to facilitate the return of Pakistanis.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has announced that he will bear all the expenses of the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and the High Commissioner for their support in this matter.

He also acknowledged Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for funding the prisoners’ return.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world.

As per the details, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was presided over by Senator Waleed Iqbal, in which the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the total number of Pakistani citizens behind bars at different prisons around the world.

The officials briefed the senators that a total of 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world out of which 15,587 have been convicted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that there are more than 7,000 under trial Pakistanis in different countries as their cases are being heard in courts of the respective countries.