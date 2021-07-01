Pakistan’s ambassador to UN Munir Akram meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

General Bajwa appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course (NSWC) – 21, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan peace process, said that spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions,” he added.