Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China increased by 65.85pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China have crossed the $166.37 million mark with an increase of 65.85 percent, in the first quarter of 2024.

General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) data showed that in the first quarter of 2024, the imports of uncombed single cotton yarn containing 85 percent or above from Pakistan crossed $ 99.12 million, compared with $72.70 million in the same period last year.

The imports of cotton yarn crossed $65.78 million, up from $26.28 million in the same period last year.

General Manager of China Operations Keywin Trading Ltd, Sajjad Mazahir told China Economic Net (CEN) that China’s increasing demand for Pakistan cotton textiles is because the country’s industry balances itself with both exports and local downstream orders.

He said that a few years back, Pakistan’s textile products were in demand only for exports but now it has taken a good market share in China’s domestic market, too.

Currently, he said that Pakistan’s supplies include cotton, cotton yarns, and Griege fabric. They are preferred by many customers due to their competitive prices and quality.

