Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate under 2 per cent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record decline in the COVID-19 cases, as the positivity ratio has dropped down to 1.99 per cent during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The latest figures showed 26 new deaths over the said period, bringing the overall death toll to 28,058.

Statistics 8 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,619

Positive Cases: 912

Positivity %: 1.99%

Deaths : 26

Patients on Critical Care: 2763 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 8, 2021

After the emergence of 912 new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 1,256,233. Since the emergence of the first COVID-19 case in Pakistan, the country has conducted 19,782,491 total tests so far.

Overall 1,184,527 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 2,761are still in critical condition. The positivity rate remained 1.99 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.82 per cent.

According to province-wise breakup, Sindh has reported 462,155 cases and Punjab 435,040 infections so far. Read more: NCOC ALLOWS SCHOOLS TO RESUME NORMAL CLASSES FROM OCT 11 175,358 cases have been registered in KPK, 105,983 cases have been registered in Islamabad and 33,040 in Balochistan.

AJK has reported 34,316 new infections so far while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 10,341 new cases. National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that all educational institutions would start normal classes from October 11. The planning and development minister made this announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!