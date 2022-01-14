Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 7.36pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on the consecutive second day reported a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the country registered 3,567 fresh pandemic cases over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 48,449 samples were tested during this period, out of which 3,567 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 7.36 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.12%.

Statistics 14 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,449

Positive Cases: 3567

Positivity %: 7.36%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 675 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,999 after seven more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has seen a surge and currently stands at 675.

Positivity ratio rising in big cities

The fifth wave of coronavirus cases led by Omicron strain pushed positivity rate in Karachi to 20.45 percent, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

The ratio of positive cases in Lahore has reached 10.70 percent, Islamabad 6.3 pct and Rawalpindi 7.35 pct, according to the ministry sources.

“No cases reported in Muzaffarabad, Diamer, Skardu and Jhelum, while 5.88 pct positive cases detected in Gilgit in 24 hours,” sources had said.

