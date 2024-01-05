24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan’s debt burden mounts to Rs63.399 trillion: report

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s total debt burden continued to rise and reached a whopping Rs 63,399 trillion, at the end of November in FY2023-24, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting an official report.

According to details, country’s total debt increased by over Rs12.430 trillion during the tenure of the PDM and the caretaker government.

Pakistan’s overall debt burden surged to Rs63.390 trillion including Rs40.956 trillion domestic loan and Rs22.434 trillion in international loans.

The report further said the country’s overall debt stood at Rs50.959 trillion in November 2022. The burden of the loan was recorded at Rs63.390 trillion in November 2023.

Read more: Pakistan gives assurances to IMF for fresh loan programme

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the fresh loan programme.

According to the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Table, Pakistan has assured to increase Pakistan’s foreign reserves to $13.6 billion in FY2024-25 to avail of the new loan programme from the international lender.

Pakistan will seek a rollover of $6.34 billion loan in the next financial year,  while the foreign investment will be jacked up by %1.31 bn, the MEFPT stated.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.