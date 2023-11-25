Pakistan’s economy battered by sit-ins: Nawaz Sharif

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) head and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the country’s economy was battered by sit-ins, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif questioned if governments are not allowed to complete their tenure how will the country prosper?

He claimed that PML-N had already won the 2018 election despite the closure of RTS but raids were conducted to arrest party workers.

The PML-N supremo said that he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were in jail on election day but he did not is still standing with the people of Pakistan despite the hardships.

Earlier today, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said while addressing the party workers in Sialkot, that the country suffered heavy loss, we have no margin of error and to learn the lesson now.

During his visit to Sialkot PML-N supremo said that a sequence of sentences against his party since 2017 has come to an end just few days ago.

He said the country was prospering and the currency was strong in 2017. There was no inflation and price hike while the dollar’s exchange rate was at 104 rupees.

“We were advancing in economic field; motorways were being constructed. Pakistan would have one of the strongest countries if the momentum would have continued,” he said.

“We have ourselves derailed the country even removed that railway track, how could a country run in this manner,” he questioned.

The three-time prime minister, who returned to Pakistan on October 21 from self-imposed exile, is leading the party’s election campaign and forming new alliances ahead of the upcoming general elections.