Pakistan’s exports record ample increase in July 2024

Pakistan’s exports have recorded an ample increase since the beginning of the current fiscal year due to facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the statistics, exports to the United States in July this year stood at 476.017 million dollars, which is 7.26 percent higher than the same period last year. The exports to the UAE witnessed an increase of 7.74 percent.

Similarly, the exports to Britain and China stood at 183.303 million dollars and 160.100 million dollars respectively.

The collective volume of Pakistan’s exports to other destinations such as Germany, Holland, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye remained 553.951 million dollars.

Read more: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 14.79bn: SPB

Separately, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 79 billion as of September 6.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 9.46 billion during the week ended on 6th September 2024

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.32 billion during the period.

