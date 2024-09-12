Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 14.79bn: SPB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 79 billion as of September 6, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 9.46 billion during the week ended on 6th September 2024

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.32 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 06-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 9,466.6 million,” the SBP statement read.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 14.73 billion as of 30th August 2024.

The reserves held by the the central bank were recorded at US$ 9.43 billion while the vet foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5.3 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 30-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 33 million to US$ 9,436.8 million,” the central bank said.