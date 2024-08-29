Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.77bn

web analytics
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 112 million to US$ 9.403 billion during the week ended on 23rd August, ARY News reported.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14.77 billion as of August 23, showing a slight increase from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.372 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 23-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 112 million to US$ 9,403.4 million,” the SBP statement added.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 67 billion as of August 16.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by 19 million to US$ 9.29 billion during the week ended on 16th August.

The country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.375 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 16-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9,291.8 million,” the SBP statement read.

