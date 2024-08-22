web analytics
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.67bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 67 billion as of August 16, showing a slight increase from the previous week, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s  reserves held by the SBP increased by 19 million to US$ 9.29 billion during the week ended on 16th August.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.375 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 16-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 9,291.8 million,” the SBP statement read.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 119 million to US$ 9.27 billion during the week ended on 9th August.

According to the central bank, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 64 billion during the period. Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5.37 billion as of 9th August.

“During the week ended on 9-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 119 million to US$ 9,272.6 million,” the statement added.

