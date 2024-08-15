Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.64bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 119 million to US$ 9.27 billion during the week ended on 9th August, ARY News reported.

According to the SBP, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 64 billion during the period. Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5.37 billion as of 9th August.

“During the week ended on 9-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 119 million to US$ 9,272.6 million,” the SBP statement added.

Earlier on August 8, it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$80 million to reach US$14.47 billion as of August 2.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the country’s reserves held by the SBP stood at US$9.15 billion after an increase of US $51.1 million.

According to the statement, the foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks rose by $29.1 million to US$5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on 2-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 51 million to US$ 9,153.3 million,” the central bank statement read.