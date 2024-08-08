Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.47bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$80 million to reach US$14.47 billion as of August 2, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, the country’s reserves held by the SBP stood at US$9.15 billion after an increase of US $51.1 million.

According to the SBP, the foreign exchange reserves held by the commercial banks rose by $29.1 million to US$5.31 billion.

“During the week ended on 2-Aug-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 51 million to US$ 9,153.3 million,” the SBP statement read.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 75 million to US$ 9.1 billion during the week ended on 26th July.

According to the SBP, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 39 billion during the period. Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5.28 billion as of 26th July.

“During the week ended on 26-July-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 75 million to US$ 9,102.2 million,” the SBP said in a statement.