Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves drop by US$78.9m: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves decreased US$78.9 million and stood at US$13,262.5 million as of January 26, 2024, as reported by ARY News quoting the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to data issued by the central bank’s spokesperson, foreign reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$54 million to US$8,216.5 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on 26th January 2024.

Giving a breakup of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position, the SBP revealed that foreign reserves of Pakistan held by commercial banks stood at US$5,046million.

Earlier on 25th January it was reported that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $13,341.4 million as of January 19, 2024.

As per data issued by the central bank’s spokesperson, the SBP had received an IMF tranche under SBA and facilitated the government’s external debt repayments during the week. After accounting for all flows, SBP’s reserves recorded a net increase of $243 million, reaching $8,270.5 million.

Giving a breakup of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position, the SBP revealed that foreign reserves of Pakistan held by commercial banks stood at $5,070.9 million.