Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 13,427.6m: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 4 million, reaching a total of US$ 8,021.9 million as of March 22, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the data released by the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 13,427.6 million. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,405.7 million.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 22-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 4 million to US$ 8,021.9 million,” it said.

Earlier on March 21, it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $ US$ 105 million to US$ 8,017.9 million as of 15th March 2024.

The central bank’s spokesman stated in a statement that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,390.7 million in the week ended March 15, 2024.

Giving a breakup, the SBP maintained that Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,372.8 million

“During the week ended on 15-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 105 million to US$ 8,017.9 million,” the central bank added.