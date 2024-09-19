Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 14.82bn: SPB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9.5 billion during the week ended on 13th September 2024, ARY News reported.

According to data shared by the central bank, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 82 billion as of September 13.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.31 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 13-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9,509.6 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 79 billion as of September 6.

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 9.46 billion during the week ended on 6th September 2024

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.32 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 06-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 30 million to US$ 9,466.6 million,” the SBP statement read.