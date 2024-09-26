Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 14.87bn: SPB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 87 billion during the week ended on 20th September 2024, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 24 million to US$ 9.53 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.33 billion.

“During the week ended on 20-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 24 million to US$ 9,533.6 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9.5 billion during the week ended on 13th September 2024

According to data shared by the central bank, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 82 billion as of September 13.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$5.31 billion during the period.

“During the week ended on 13-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9,509.6 million,” the statement added.