Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.93bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 15. 93 billion during the week ended on 1st November 2024, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11.17 billion during the period.

Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.75 billion.

“During the week ended on 01-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,174.6 million” the statement added.

Earlier during the week ended on October 25, 2024, Pakistan’s overall foreign exchange reserves were US$16.04 billion, according to SBP.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the central bank rose by US$ 116 million to US$ 11.15 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement. At the same time, commercial banks retained US$4.89 billion in net foreign reserves.

“During the week ended on 25-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 116 million to US$ 11,156.4 million,” the statement added.