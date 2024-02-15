Pakistan’s foreign reserves stand at US$ 13,149.1m: SBP

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at US$8,056.5 million after an increase of US$13 million as of 9th February 2024, the SBP said on Thursday.

In a statement, the central bank’s spokesperson said that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,149.1 million during the week ended on 9th February.

The SBP said that out of the total foreign reserves, US$ 5,092.6 million are held by commercial banks as net foreign reserves.

Earlier during the week ended on February 2, Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,097.6 million.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves decreased US$78.9 million and stood at US$13,262.5 million as of January 26, 2024.

According to data issued by the central bank’s spokesperson, foreign reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$54 million to US$8,216.5 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on 26th January 2024.

Giving a breakup of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position, the SBP revealed that foreign reserves of Pakistan held by commercial banks stood at US$5,046million.