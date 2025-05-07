High-Level NSC meeting begins for robust response to Indian attacks

ISLAMABAD: A high level meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, commenced to address the escalating tensions following Indian attack on Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to official statement, the meeting is attended by federal ministers, the chiefs of Pakistan’s armed forces, and the National Security Adviser.

The session focuses on formulating a strategic response to India’s attack on Pakistani territory. The committee is being briefed on the current Pak-India situation, including the Pakistan Army’s resolute counteractions and potential future steps to safeguard national security amid heightened regional volatility.

It is worth mentioning here that Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.