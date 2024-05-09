Pakistan’s predicted playing XI for first T20i against Ireland

Pakistan is likely to field Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in the pace battery in the Playing XI for the first T20i match against Ireland on May 10.

Amid the presence of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan, the team will be a mix of experience and young talent.

Pakistan star batter and captain Babar Azam will open the inning with young talent Saim Ayub, while wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to bat at third position.

Hard-hitting batters Usman Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed along with all-rounders Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will come to bat in the middle order.

Read more: Mohammad Amir out of first T20i against Ireland

Salman Agha or Irfan Niazi could be included in the Playing XI to provide the team with batting options in the deep along with an additional bowling option.

While pacer Mohammad Amir could not secure a visa to join the team in Ireland, the pace battery of Pakistan’s Playing XI will include Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that Amir could not secure a visa to visit Ireland while the rest of the squad reached Ireland for the 3-match series beginning Friday.

The Men in Green will depart for the United Kingdom after the conclusion of the series to participate in the four-match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024 begins.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to engage the Ireland Cricket Board for the issuance of the visa to the pacer.

Pakistan’s predicted XI:

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Irfan Niazi or Salman Agha, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.