Pakistan’s security to be ensured at all costs: PM Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised that Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and integrity will be ensured at all costs, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif visited Command and Staff College, Quetta today. On arrival, PM Sharif laid a floral wreath on shuhada monument to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Later, PM addressed the officers attending Command and Staff Course 2021/2022, according to the military’s media wing.

Speaking at the occasion, the premier said that Pakistan’s armed forces are guarantors of peace, internal and external security, regional stability and also contributing to global peace efforts.

Paying rich tribute to the achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, PM Sharif said that our successes in the war against terrorism are unparalleled, and duly acknowledged by the world.

The prime minister reiterated, “The armed forces have always done a commendable job in service of the nation during natural calamities. Armed Forces of Pakistan are very important state institution and are the pride of the nation.”

“Country’s defence is sacred and Pakistan’s security, sovereignty and integrity will be ensured at all costs, PM emphasised. The nation owes its freedom to monumental sacrifices of our heroes our martyrs,” PM concluded.

