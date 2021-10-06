Pakistan’s ‘tallest man’ Muhammad Ijaz passes away

BHAKKAR: Pakistan’s ‘tallest man’ Muhammad Ijaz passed away on Wednesday in Punjab’s Bhakkar district at the age of 42 years, his family confirmed.

According to family sources, Ijaz Ahmed was suffering from a bone disorder.

Muhammad Ijaz was eight foot two inches and Pakistan’s tallest man, his brother claimed.

Hin funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow at the native village.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s second tallest man Naseer Soomro, who is seven foot nine inches, is said to be suffering from chronic lung disease.

GOVT TO BEAR MEDICAL EXPENSES OF PAKISTAN’S SECOND TALLEST MAN

On September 18, the Sindh government had announced to bear the expenses of treatment of Pakistan’s second tallest man Naseer Soomro.

Taking notice of his ill health, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho issued directives for his treatment at Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi at the provincial government’s expense.

In 2018, Soomro, who hails from Sindh’s Shikarpur district, was put on a ventilator at a private hospital due to some breathing issues.

Back in 2019, posts had surfaced on social media claiming that Soomro had died. But, the claims turned out to be false.

