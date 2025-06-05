Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows in May 2025: PBS

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released the latest trade data, showing a notable improvement in monthly figures while the cumulative trade balance over 11 months reflects a widening deficit.

According to PBS, exports in May rose by 17.4 per cent, reaching $2.6 billion, indicating a strong monthly performance. Imports, on the other hand, declined by 7.6 per cent, totaling $5.2 billion for the month.

As a result, Pakistan’s trade deficit in May narrowed by 23.47 per cent, standing at $2.6 billion.

However, the 11-month data paints a different picture. From July to May, Pakistan’s exports increased by 4.7 per cent to $29.445 billion.

Imports during the same period climbed by 7.3 per cent to $53.450 billion. Consequently, the cumulative trade deficit widened by 10.6 per cent, reaching $24 billion over the 11-month span.

Read more: Pakistan govt shares trade deficit details of last five years in National Assembly

Earlier in March, Pakistan government shared details of the trade deficit of the last five years in the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

As per details, the Ministry of Commerce revealed that Pakistan faced a trade deficit of $154 billion over the past five years during a question hour in the NA.

The details showed that Pakistan’s trade deficit in FY 2020 was $23.16 billion, $31.08 billion in FY 2021 and $48.35 billion in FY2022.

Furthermore, in FY 2023, Pakistan’s trade deficit was recorded at $27.47 billion and in FY 2024, the trade deficit remained at $24.11 billion.

In 2025, imports of solar panels, transformers, and power transmission equipment surged by 60%, reaching $319 million.