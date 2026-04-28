ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Paklaunch, Pakistan’s leading innovation and startup community, will convene premier stakeholders at UNConference 26, powered by aik digital, at Mövenpick Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, on April 29–30, 2026.

Building on the success of previous global and national editions, the two-day UnConference will bring together 100 selected founders, investors, and leaders for one purpose: to create high-value partnerships, direct investment access, and the relationships that build Pakistan’s next success stories.

This year’s edition holds special significance: April 29, the event’s opening day, marks the sixth anniversary of Paklaunch, which was founded on that same date in 2020 as a single WhatsApp group of seven friends. UNConference 26 is powered by aik digital — “aik,” by BankIslami, Pakistan’s first Islamic digital banking platform and continues a series of successful gatherings that have become a fixture on the country’s tech calendar.

The event further advances Paklaunch’s mission of enabling meaningful connections and fostering collaboration across Pakistan’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem. About UNConference 26 Unlike traditional conferences, UNConference 26 follows an open-space format where participants co-create the agenda on the day of the event.

There are no predetermined speakers or panels; every attendee is both a participant and a potential session leader. The event is organised by Paklaunch, a community that has spent years connecting Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, linking founders with mentors, investors with opportunities, and professionals with purpose. Attendance is by registration and invitation only.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 29 – Thursday, April 30, 2026

Venue: Mövenpick Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, Pakistan

Audience: Entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, tech professionals, and innovation leaders

Website: www.paklaunch.com/unconference26