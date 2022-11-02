Pakpattan: Three brothers shot dead over old enmity

PAKPATTAN: In a shocking incident, three brothers were shot dead over an old enmity in Pakpattan Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, three brothers were killed over an old enmity when they were going to court.

The incident took place near 55 SP chowk in Pakpattan. Both the groups had old enmity because of a murder dispute going on between them.

The deceased brothers were identified as Irshad, Tanvir and Mumtaz.

The allegedly accused murderers fled the spot of the incident. Police are conducting search operations to find the accused murderers The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Read more: LAWYER SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HIS OFFICE IN LAHORE

Earlier, a Lahore-based lawyer was shot dead in the Faisal town area.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News showed that the slain lawyer was sitting outside his office when two unidentified men riding a bike stopped in front of him and opened fire.

As per details, police and the forensic team arrived at the spot of the incident and the lawyer named Mian Faisal was declared dead.

The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Comments