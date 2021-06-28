PakVac second batch handed over to Govt, to be used from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has handed over second batch of PakVac corona vaccine to the federal government, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Second consignment of the vaccine comprises of 1,91,000 doses, sources said.

According to sources privy to the matter, Pakistani experts have prepared second batch of PakVac which is based on the formula of single-dose Chinese vaccine-Cansino. “Previously, the first batch was manufactured under the supervision of the Chinese experts,” they said.

The batch of single dose vaccine has been handed over to the government and will be available from tomorrow, according to NIH sources.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued NCLB Lot release certificate after being examined by the National Control Laboratory for Biologicals (NCLB).

Pakistan was provided the raw material for the vaccine production by the Chinese company and it currently have sufficient material to prepare 0.9 million doses of PakVac, sources said.

“The vaccine will be developed on large scale from the next month,” the sources said adding that the NIH would prepare 100,000 doses per day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of National Health had laid down a set of guidelines for the use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine PakVac to ensure its proper storage and efficacy.

According to the guidelines, the vaccine should be stored at a temperature ranging from two to eight degrees Celsius. The vaccine should not be frozen at any cost and be kept away from sunlight.

The health ministry said that the PakVac vaccine can only be administered to people above 18 years of age. People suffering from heart, mental and respiratory diseases, diabetes, and obesity can be administered the vaccine.