PAKvAUS: Shaheen Afridi rattles Australian batting order; video goes viral

The video of Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-wicket haul against Australia in the third Test in Lahore is viral.

Pakistan Cricket Board shared the fast bowler’s video on Twitter.

The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 4-79 in 24.3 overs. He started off by David Warner dismissed. He went on to take the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Mitchell Swepson.

Social media users heaped praise on the pacer for his performance in the game. Here’s what they said.

Exactly what I had expected from him and Nasheem Shah today Absolutely brilliant bowling by them!!🥰 — Zanthia Davids (@zanthia_davids) March 22, 2022

Bright future of Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Innoxent Waseem (@InnoxentWaseem7) March 22, 2022

They cannot play him🦅🔥 — Daniyal Ali🇵🇰 (@Daniyal84944948) March 22, 2022

Shaheen THE KING..🤍 — ѕнαѕѕι αяαιη⭒ (@Shasii_Arain) March 22, 2022

Pakistan ended day two on 90-1 in reply to visitors’ first innings score of 391 runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Opener Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer for Patrick Cummins’ side with his 91-run knock. Cameron Green made 79 runs while Alex Carey amassed 67 runs. Steven Smith contributed chipped in with 59 runs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are unbeaten at 45 and 30 respectively.

Patrick Cummins took the only wicket for the Australia side.

