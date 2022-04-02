PakvsAus: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq lead Pakistan to historic series win

Lahore: Pakistan, courtesy of Babar Azam’s ton, beat Australia by 9 wickets in the 3rd ODI to win the series by 2-1 and broke their 20 year-long series losing streak against the Aussies.

According to details, Pakistan chased down the 211 run target set by Australia with just a single wicket down and 73 balls to spare.

Babar Azam (105) with his second century of the series, 16th overall, led Pakistan to the historic series victory. Babar was named the player of the match as well as the player of the series for his brilliant batting display throughout the series.

Imam-ul-Haq, who had a series of a lifetime, scored 89 in the third ODI. Imam had already scored two centuries in the first two games of the series.

Pakistan lost its only wicket on 24 runs, as opener Fakhar Zaman got out after scoring 17 runs. After that, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq played brilliantly and gave no chance to the opposition to come back into the game.

Skipper Babar Azam, with his brilliant century in the third ODI, overtook Muhammad Yousuf and became the 2nd highest ODI century scorer for Pakistan. Babar Azam is only behind Saeed Anwar who scored 20 centuries in his career.

The Australian team had gotten all out for just 210 runs in 41.5 overs after they were put in to bat first by the home team.

Alex Carey with his 56 runs and Sean Abbott with 49 runs remained the top scorer for the Aussies.

