PAKvsAUS: Shaheen Shah Afridi injured ahead of 1st ODI

LAHORE: Left Arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has reportedly gotten injured while batting in a net practice ahead of the ODI series against Australia, starting on March 29, sources.

According to details, the left-arm pacer was hit on his knee while batting in the nets. He was then made to leave the practice session to get medical treatment.

Sources say that Shaheen joined the training session shortly but his injury would be reviewed today.

Injury to Afridi could have a very critical impact on the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Australia.

Earlier, the Australian squad suffered another blow after Mitch Marsh dropped out of the three-match ODI series due to an injury.

Earlier, batter Steve Smith and bowler Kane Richardson were also ruled out of the series amid fitness concerns.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch had said, “He [Marsh] sustained that yesterday in a fielding drill. It was a high-intensity, lateral movement drill. He bent down to pick it up one-handed and went to throw and felt a twinge in his hip flexor.”.

Pakistan is set to host Australia in three-match ODI series after a gap of almost 24 years. Gaddafi Stadium will host this historic series followed by a one-off T20I on April 5.

Also Read:Watch: David Warner, Shaheen Afridi’s face-off in viral video

Comments