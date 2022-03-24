Watch: David Warner, Shaheen Afridi’s hilarious face-off in viral video

A video is going viral on social media that shows Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi engaging in a friendly standoff towards the end of the third day’s play in the third Test in Lahore.

The hilarious face-off that brought smiles on the faces of cricket fans happened after the last ball of the day.

David Warner’s wife reacts to his viral video from Pakistan

Warner flicked Afridi through square leg off the fifth ball of the second over of the Australian second innings.

Afridi then bowled a short ball that went up to the neck of Warner who defended it down and screamed no run at Usman Khawaja at the other end while staring at Afridi.

The pacer returned the stare and walked up towards the Australian batter and the two then stood inches from each other with the latter comically looking at Afridi. Both then smiled and Afridi walked back.

Watch the video here:

David Warner later shared a photo with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Istagram.

Viral: Hassan Ali follows David Warner with unique dance

Comments