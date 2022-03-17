David Warner’s wife reacts to his viral video from Pakistan

Candice Warner, the wife of Australia cricketer and batter David Warner, wished her husband would contribute more in housework after a video of David Warner hammering the picture went viral.

The viral video was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

The retired Australian professional ironwoman and surf lifesaver claimed of having to wish her husband doing this a little bit more around their house.

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

Earlier, the cricketer showed off his desi ‘bhangra’ moves during the first game of the three-match series in Rawalpindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The half-minute compilation shared by the official Twitter account of PCB on Monday, saw him getting into the bhangra mood on more than one occasion during the five-day battle.

David Warner, in ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan, has scored 111 runs from two Tests matches at an average of 37.00 and strike rate of 62.36.

He was part of the Australia side that won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

