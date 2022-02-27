PAKvsAUS: Traffic plan unveiled for Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic plan for the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia from March here at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the plan, as many as 350 traffic police personnel would perform special duties during the practice and match days to divert traffic on alternative routes.

Here is the detailed plan devised by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

Stadium Road — from Ninth Avenue Chowk to Double Road — will be completely closed during the match

Traffic on Double Road coming from Islamabad can use Expressway and Murree Road from Faizabad

Ninth Avenue traffic diverted onto Double Road can enter Rawalpindi through IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, and Pirwadhai turns.

The Murree Road will remain complete closed from Faizabad to Double Road once the teams are ready for departure from the ground

Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from Sixth Road to Saidpur Road.

Australia’s cricket team reached Pakistan on Sunday morning via a special plane after 24 years.

A 35-member Kangaroos squad landed at Islamabad airport via a chartered plane. The visiting team was welcomed by Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan. The team was escorted to their hotel from the airport under tight security.

It must be noted that Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I from March 4 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed ticket prices for the three-Test match series between Pakistan and Australia during the latter’s historic tour of the country.

Comments