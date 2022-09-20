PakVsEng: Foolproof security plan issued for T20I matches

KARACHI: The foolproof security plan for the seven T20I matches between Pakistan and England has been released, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a foolproof security plan has been prepared to ensure law and order during Pakistan and England T20I series. The English team is visiting Pakistan after 17 years.

The spokesman Security Division said that more than 4,000 police personnel will perform security duties while SWAT commandos will remain alert at SSU headquarters.

The spokesman said that 2,000 personnel of the security division will also be on duty to ensure match security. Around 1,000 SSU commandos, including lady commandos, will also be deployed.

The Security Division said that apart from 1,537 traffic policemen, 356 Special Branch, 300 RRF personnel, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers personnel will also be deployed at specific locations during the PakVsEng series.

Security Division further informed that all security will be present at National Stadium, Karachi Airport, Routes, Practice Grounds, Parking Points, Hotels and various other places and snipers will also be deployed at sensitive locations.

The security division said that in the context of security, entry of CNG vehicles and use of drone cameras has been strictly prohibited in the stadium premises.

