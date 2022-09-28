PakVsEng: Security beefed up in Lahore for T20I matches

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements ahead of fifth T20I match between Pakistan and England at the Qaddafi Stadium

Team England is currently in Lahore to play the remaining three matches of the 7-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Lahore police chief said they will ensure foolproof security and a peaceful environment during the match. Security of the players, Qaddafi Stadium, and routes of the team will be beefed up.

Snippers will be deployed at the high-rise buildings at the routes of the team, while strict vigilance will be ensured to avert any untoward incident, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said.

The CCPO said that security would remain at high alert during all the scheduled matches in Lahore till the departure of visiting teams.

Earlier Lahore police conducted full dress rehearsal for the implementation of security SOPs made to ensure security of the coming event and visiting teams.

During visit of Qaddafi Stadium, senior police officers briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security and traffic arrangements. The CCPO Lahore inspected the security arrangements at different sections of the stadium including entrance and exit points and gates.

