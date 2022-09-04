Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

#PakvsInd: Rizwan, Nawaz shine as Pakistan thrashes India in Asia Cup thriller

test

Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Rizwan starred in a final over thriller as Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their first super-4 game in the Asia Cup. 

Mohammad Rizwan made 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their opening Super Four game at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory, a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the left-handed Mohammad Nawaz (42) helped Pakistan achieve their target with one ball to spare in Dubai.

Also Read: ‘Babar Azam probably the best batter in world across formats’: Kohli

 

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 60 guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first in the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.