PakvsInd: Rizwan, Nawaz shine as Pakistan thrashes India in Asia Cup thriller

Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Rizwan starred in a final over thriller as Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their first super-4 game in the Asia Cup.

WHAT A WIN 🤩 Pakistan defeat India by 5️⃣ wickets with just one ball to spare! 🎊💪#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cvNOwHmHrD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

Chasing 182 for victory, a 73-run stand between Rizwan and the left-handed Mohammad Nawaz (42) helped Pakistan achieve their target with one ball to spare in Dubai.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s 60 guided India to 181-7 after being put in to bat first in the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

