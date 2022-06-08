PakvsWI: Babar Azam can be the first batter to hold this unique record!!

Multan: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam would lead the team in the first ODI of the home series against West Indies in Multan Today, but he has the opportunity to claim a unique record.

Pakistan skipped can become the first-ever batter in the history of ODI cricket to score three consecutive centuries twice. Pakistan skipper has scored two centuries in the last two ODI games, against Australia back in March-April.

Babar had scored 114 (83) deliveries in the second ODI and 105 (115) deliveries in the third ODI against Australia to claim the three-match series 2-1. If Babar scores another ton in today’s game, he would become the first batter to score the century hat-trick twice.

Back in 2016, Babar scored his first century hat-trick against the same opposition in the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read:Records galore for Babar Azam with ton in 3rd ODI vs Aussies

He scored 120 in the first ODI, 123 in the second ODI in Sharjah and 117 in the third ODI in Abu Dhabi to claim his first century hat-trick back in 2016.

Babar is also the second-highest century scorer for Pakistan with 16 tons, only behind Saeed Anwar who had 20 tons to his name.

Babar is the third Pakistan batter to hold the record for three consecutive hundred. The list includes legends like Saeed Anwar and Zaheer Abbas.

While the record for most consecutive hundreds by any batter is held by Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Kumara Sangakara.

Comments